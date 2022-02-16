Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NATO sees no signs of Russia's troop withdrawal near Ukraine

Jacob Knutson

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking in Brussels on Feb. 16. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NATO has not seen signs of Russian troops pulling back from near Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after Moscow said it was returning some troops and weapons to their permanent bases.

Why it matters: Stoltenberg said that Russia is instead continuing its military buildup near Ukraine's border, echoing similar skepticism conveyed by President Biden on Tuesday.

  • Over the last several months, Moscow has positioned more than 150,000 troops and military vehicles and equipment near Ukraine's borders.

What they're saying: “At the moment, we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces,” Stoltenberg said in Brussels.

  • "We have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military buildup," he added.
  • "We are ready to sit down and discuss with them, but at the same time, we are prepared for the worst."

Russia announced a "partial withdrawal" of troops from near Ukraine's border, as well as a desire to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO, though it did not disclose how many troops or weapons were being withdrawn.

The big picture: Meanwhile, Russia's parliament on Tuesday asked President Putin to recognize the Moscow-backed Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, a move that would deal a major blow to peace keeping efforts in eastern Ukraine.

  • "Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "constitute a gross violation of international law," U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a statement.
  • He added that the move would also "call into further question Russia’s stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis, and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners."

If Putin invades Ukraine, the whole world will feel it

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter dated Tuesday that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

🏒 U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 12 highlights

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Child care squeeze fuels Great Resignation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a gender gap in the Great Resignation, with women quitting their jobs at higher rates than men.

Between the lines: That gender gap is widest in the states with the most child care disruptions, according to a new report from the payroll company Gusto.

