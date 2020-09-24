7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National security officials endorse Biden

Joe Biden. Photo: JIM WATSON / Getty Images

A group of 489 former national security leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, have endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The big picture: Biden has gathered a steady stream of endorsements from high-profile Republicans, including Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, the Republican Party's nominee in 2008.

  • Among the names signing Thursday’s letter: Sean O'Keefe, a former Navy secretary for President George H.W. Bush; Richard Armitage, deputy secretary of state for President George W. Bush; and Admiral Steve Abbot (ret.) who also worked in the last Bush White House.

What they are saying: "We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it," they write in their Biden endorsement letter.

  • "We believe that Joe Biden is, above all, a good man with a strong sense of right and wrong."

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Sep 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

Cindy McCain. Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain formally endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, calling the former Vice President the only "candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation."

Why it matters: McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, appeared in a video presentation at last month's Democratic National Convention praising Biden, with whom her husband had a longtime bipartisan friendship. With an official endorsement, she will join a number of prominent people in Republican circles to endorse the Democratic candidate over Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Sep 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign plans travel around competitive Senate races

Joe Biden elbow-bumping a worker during a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is storming states with competitive Senate races this week to help boost Democratic candidates in the run-up to the election.

Why it matters: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is galvanizing Democrats to fight harder for control of the Senate with less than two months before Election Day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shane Savitsky
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans release report on Biden-Ukraine investigation with rehashed information

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Republicans, led by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), on Wednesday released an interim report on their probe into Joe Biden and his son's dealings in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The report's rushed release ahead of the presidential election is certainly timed to damage Biden, amplifying bipartisan concern that the investigation was meant to target the former vice president's electoral chances.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!