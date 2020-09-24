A group of 489 former national security leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, have endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The big picture: Biden has gathered a steady stream of endorsements from high-profile Republicans, including Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, the Republican Party's nominee in 2008.

Among the names signing Thursday’s letter: Sean O'Keefe, a former Navy secretary for President George H.W. Bush; Richard Armitage, deputy secretary of state for President George W. Bush; and Admiral Steve Abbot (ret.) who also worked in the last Bush White House.

What they are saying: "We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. Unfortunately, we also fear for it," they write in their Biden endorsement letter.