Pace’s team recommended holding interest rates at the current level, implementing “temporary price level targeting" and instituting a standing repo facility.

Details: They were also quizzed on the practicality of negative rates in the U.S. (something President Trump is keen on) and monetary policy's impact on income inequality.

"Probably the most intense work ethic I've ever had is preparing for this competition," said the team's captain, Scarlett Bekus — who also noted that the team prepped seven days a week as the contest approached.

The team met Fed chair Jerome Powell. Marissa Kleinbauer, a junior on Pace's Fed team, tells Axios they predict Powell will keep rates on hold “until [the Fed] sees inflation consistently high for a severe amount of time.”

