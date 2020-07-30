Jul 30, 2020 - Science

NASA's Perseverance rover launches on a trip to Mars

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Atlas V rocket launching Perseverance to Mars Thursday. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA's Perseverance rover launched on a journey to Mars Thursday to hunt for signs of past alien life on the Red Planet.

Why it matters: The rover is the third spacecraft lofted to Mars this month, with the first two sent by the United Arab Emirates and China.

Details: The car-sized rover launched atop a ULA Atlas V rocket at 7:50 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • The rover is now separated from the top of the rocket and is on its way to Mars.

The big picture: Once Perseverance makes it to its landing site in Jezero Crater in about seven months, the rover will set out on a mission to investigate interesting rocks for possible signatures of biology and life.

  • Scientists think the area of Mars that Perseverance will investigate is actually the remnant of an ancient lake and delta rich in deposits that might help preserve signs of life.
  • The rover's instruments will record sound, take photos and use a laser to analyze the chemical compositions of interesting rocks the rover comes across.
  • Perseverance will also cache small samples of rock and dirt in tubes to one day be delivered back to Earth on a future robotic mission.

Some fun things: Perseverance is carrying 10.9 million names submitted by people to the Red Planet etched into three silicon chips.

  • The rover also comes equipped with a plate honoring the first responders on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
  • And a small helicopter called Ingenuity is hitching a ride to Mars to prove out new technology for future missions.

What's next: China's Mars mission, the UAE's Hope orbiter and Perseverance are all expected to make it to the Red Planet in February.

  • The three missions, all designed to perform different tasks to piece together Martian history, will help contribute to a more holistic picture of our cosmic neighbor.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

