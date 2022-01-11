NASA administrator Bill Nelson has appointed Katherine Calvin as the agency's new chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

Why it matters: These are two top science policy positions at NASA.

Driving the news: Calvin, whose appointment was announced Monday, will be tasked with helping to guide the agency's climate-related programs along with its broader scientific research, including making recommendations on upcoming missions.

She had been serving as an Earth scientist at the Joint Global Change Research Institute in College Park, Maryland, which is run by the Energy Department's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Catch up fast: Gavin Schmidt, who directs NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, had been filling the newly created climate role in an acting capacity.