A 17-year-old intern at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center discovered a new exoplanet orbiting two stars this week.

Why it matters: This planet, dubbed "TOI 1338 b" is located in a system 1,300 light-years away from Earth, and is the first world orbiting two stars that's been seen by NASA's recently launched Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).