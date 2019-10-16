NASA has a new head of human spaceflight

The state of play: Loverro joins NASA at a time when the agency is pushing to end its reliance on Russian rockets for rides to the International Space Station through contracts with Boeing and SpaceX.

The agency is also attempting to make up ground after years of delays in the development of its Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule.

The intrigue: Loverro was picked for the job after his predecessor, William Gerstenmaier, was ousted from the position in July.

Gerstenmaier was a well-loved figure in the space agency, and his reassignment came as a surprise to many in the industry.

The big picture: NASA doesn't appear to have the support it needs from key members of Congress in order to get people back to the Moon by 2024.