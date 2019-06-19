Details: "NASA is unlikely to meet its recently revised launch date for the first test flight," the report says. "In addition, its reporting of cost growth for SLS and Orion is distorted."

NASA has been working toward launching the Orion and SLS together for the first time in June 2020.

The report, however, suggests that date is unlikely to be met and could slip to as late as June 2021 if issues are found during testing.

The GAO also found that the SLS's cost has grown by about $1.8 billion.

Assuming it's completed and launches successfully, the SLS would be the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built.

Between the lines: NASA has looked into using a privately built rocket — like SpaceX's Falcon Heavy or ULA's Delta IV Heavy — for deep space exploration, but the agency decided to move ahead with the long-delayed SLS program instead.

The intrigue: The report also suggests that NASA re-evalulate how the agency incentivizes its contractors due to cost overruns and delayed schedules.

"NASA paid over $200 million in award fees from 2014-2018 related to contractor performance on the SLS stages and Orion spacecraft contracts," the report reads. "But the programs continue to fall behind schedule and overrun costs."

Background: Orion and the SLS have both experienced major delays and technical issues through the course of their development. The SLS, for example, was expected to fly for the first time in 2017.