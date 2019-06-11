NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told a town hall at Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday the space agency still aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024 — despite President Trump's tweet appearing to suggest otherwise.

Details: The moderator asked Bridenstine if Trump's tweet that NASA shouldn't be talking about going to the Moon and "should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part)" meant the space agency's mission had changed.