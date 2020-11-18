Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democratic leader

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives for her weekly press conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected Wednesday to serve as House Democrats' leader, preserving her role as the key Democratic player in Congress and solidifying her power alongside a future Biden administration.

Why it matters: Pelosi's re-election, which took place remotely via voice vote, sets her up to be re-elected as speaker in January and follows a disappointing election for House Democrats, who lost several seats, undercutting the party's major gains from the 2018 midterms.

  • While it was never a question that she would resume her role as the most powerful woman in Washington given no serious challenger ran against her, many frustrated members of the caucus wanted a change in leadership.
  • Pelosi, who is 80, has been the House Democratic leader since 2002.

Flashback: In 2019, 15 Democrats — all centrists — opposed her ascendancy to Speaker after eight years in the minority.

Other key leadership roles:

  • Both House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) will remain in their positions.
  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was re-elected as Democratic Caucus chair.
  • Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) beat Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) for assistant speaker.

What's next:

  • Elections for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and committee posts will be held in December.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says it will file for a recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Trump campaign said on Wednesday that it plans to file for recounts in two Wisconsin counties — a state Joe Biden won by more than 20,600 votes, per AP.

The state of play: According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump paid the $3 million needed for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties — two of the most liberal counties in the state. The recount must start no later than Saturday and finish by Dec. 1.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Israel's plan to influence Biden on Iran

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Israel is drafting a strategy for engaging with the incoming Biden administration on Iran, two Israeli officials tell me.

What they're saying: “We don’t want to be left out again," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told the Knesset foreign relations committee in a classified hearing last week. He said Israel had to avoid the mistakes that left it isolated as the Obama administration negotiated the 2015 Iran deal.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Scoop: Senators urge Trump to label goods from West Bank settlements "Made in Israel"

Sen. Tom Cotton. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

A group of Republican senators led by Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent a letter to President Trump this week urging him to issue an executive order allowing goods produced in the Jewish settlements in the West Bank to be labeled “Made in Israel." Axios obtained a copy of the letter.

Why it matters: While the rest of the world views the settlements as illegal under international law and not part of Israel, the Trump administration has taken several steps intended to legitimize them and blur the differentiation between Israel and the West Bank.

