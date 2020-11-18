Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democratic leader

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was re-elected Wednesday to serve as House Democrats' leader, preserving her role as the key Democratic player in Congress and solidifying her power alongside a future Biden administration.

Why it matters: Pelosi's re-election, which took place remotely via voice vote, sets her up to be re-elected as speaker in January and follows a disappointing election for House Democrats, who lost several seats, undercutting the party's major gains from the 2018 midterms.

While it was never a question that she would resume her role as the most powerful woman in Washington given no serious challenger ran against her, many frustrated members of the caucus wanted a change in leadership.

Pelosi, who is 80, has been the House Democratic leader since 2002.

Flashback: In 2019, 15 Democrats — all centrists — opposed her ascendancy to Speaker after eight years in the minority.

Other key leadership roles:

Both House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) will remain in their positions.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was re-elected as Democratic Caucus chair.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) beat Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) for assistant speaker.

What's next: