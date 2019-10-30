But she said they have evidence: "I do think we have enough. ... We've had enough for a very long time ... but as long as there is corroboration, we might as well get some more."

Why it matters: Pelosi resisted years of calls for impeachment, starting as far back as early 2017. She also resisted calls to impeach George W. Bush back in the final years of his presidency.

This time feels different. "How much drama can the American people handle? ... Where does the law of diminishing returns set in? Where is the value added not worth the time?"

The big picture: While House Democrats have been eager to wrap up before the new year, the WashPost notes, "the surprising number of witnesses agreeing to testify behind closed doors in the Capitol over the past few weeks has extended the timeline."