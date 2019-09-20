Stories

Nancy Pelosi's drug bill may not be dead yet

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released an aggressive proposal to rein in drug prices yesterday, and in a now-familiar fashion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hated it while President Trump kept the door open.

What they're saying: "I like Sen. Grassley's drug pricing bill very much, and it's great to see Speaker Pelosi's bill today," Trump tweeted.

  • A few hours earlier, McConnell told Politico in an interview about the Pelosi proposal that "of course we’re not going to be calling up a bill like that."

My thought bubble: Pelosi's bill probably isn't going to become law. But we're also living in the Wild West of politics, so I wouldn't bet on anything right now.

