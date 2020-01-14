Pelosi demands briefing on alleged Russian hack of Burisma

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday responded to reports that a Russian military intelligence unit successfully targeted Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that once employed Joe Biden's son as a board member, and demanded that Congress be briefed on the administration's knowledge of the hack.

Why it matters: Pelosi called the reports "alarming" and said they serve as evidence that Russia is "continuing to interfere in our elections to benefit the President and to undermine our democracy."