1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House calls poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny "completely reprehensible"

Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

The White House on Wednesday joined other world governments to condemn the apparent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The state of play: The German government announced that the poisoning was conducted with Novichok, a chemical typically associated with Russian security services.

  • Nalvany remains comatose at a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow.
  • For years, he's been one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponents. Attacks on anti-Kremlin activists, like 2018's Salisbury Novichok attack in the U.K., have been a hallmark of Putin's leadership. Russia has claimed no wrongdoing in such incidents.

What they're saying: White House National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said Wednesday, "The United States is deeply troubled by the results released today. Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is completely reprehensible."

  • "We will work with allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable, wherever the evidence leads, and restrict funds for their malign activities."
  • "The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents."

The big picture: Other world leaders simultaneously spoke out against the attack on Navalny.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "We have seen first-hand the deadly consequences of Novichok in the U.K. The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny — we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done."
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel said efforts to "silence" Navalny are "a crime against the basic values and basic rights we stand for. ... Of course it raises severe questions that only the Russian government can answer and will have to answer."
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, "This is a despicable and cowardly act — once again. Perpetrators need to be brought to justice."
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, "I utterly condemn the use of a military-grade nerve agent, which makes it even more urgent that Russia conducts full & transparent investigation."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Putin foe Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services — Germany's government announced on Wednesday.

The state of play: Navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He is the latest in a string of Kremlin critics to have been poisoned, though Russia denies that any crime took place.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls for charges against officers in Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake shootings

Joe Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday that the police officers in Jacob Blake's shooting and Breonna Taylor's murder "need to be charged," and called for an investigation into the individual who shot and killed a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend.

Driving the news: Biden was asked about these situations after delivering remarks about how to open school safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It comes during a week in which he's been out on the trail countering Trump's attacks about violence and unrest in America.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 25,835,301 — Total deaths: 858,661 — Total recoveries: 17,122,192Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,092,175 — Total deaths: 185,123 — Total recoveries: 2,202,682 — Total tests: 78,996,632Map.
  3. Politics: The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues.
  4. Health: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
  5. Business: United Airlines halves planned layoffs to 16,370 — Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow