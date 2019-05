House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to Don McGahn Monday warning he'd use "all enforcement mechanisms" to compel him to testify, after the former White House counsel informed Nadler that he'd defy a congressional subpoena.

Details: Nadler later told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" if McGahn didn't testify in Congress as scheduled Tuesday, "the first thing we're going to have to do is hold McGahn in contempt."