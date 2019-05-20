White House tells Don McGahn to defy congressional subpoena

The Trump administration has told former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee and not testify at a scheduled hearing on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to try and force Mr. McGahn to testify again," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The Department of Justice has provided a legal opinion stating that, based on long-standing, bipartisan, and Constitutional precedent, the former Counsel to the President cannot be forced to give such testimony, and Mr. McGahn has been directed to act accordingly."