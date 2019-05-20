Only the game highlights that matter. Subscribe to Axios Sports.

White House tells Don McGahn to defy congressional subpoena

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration has told former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee and not testify at a scheduled hearing on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to try and force Mr. McGahn to testify again," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The Department of Justice has provided a legal opinion stating that, based on long-standing, bipartisan, and Constitutional precedent, the former Counsel to the President cannot be forced to give such testimony, and Mr. McGahn has been directed to act accordingly."

Why it matters: The move is sure to infuriate top House Democrats investigating the administration. McGahn was a key player in some of the most tumultuous episodes outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, especially potential instances of obstruction of justice. The White House instructed McGahn earlier this month not to provide documents requested under the House Judiciary's subpoena, later asserting executive privilege over the material.

