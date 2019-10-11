Israeli-American woman hostage to rejected Russian prisoner swap, officials say

The officials also say they believe Issachar's unusually harsh punishment is a result of Israel's rejection of the Russian proposal.

The two prisoners

The hacker, Alexei Borkov, is a Russian national from St. Petersburg. He was arrested in 2015 while vacationing in Israel after Israeli authorities received an Interpol red notice.

The U.S. accused Borkov of hacking several American banks and demanded his extradition.

After Borkov's arrest in 2015 Israel's then-justice minister, Ayelet Shaked, signed an order to extradite him to the U.S.

Before the extradition could be carried out under Israeli law, a court review was required, followed by a second order from the justice ministry.

Russia asked Israel several times to release Borkov, but Israeli officials told them to wait for the court's decision.

Issachar, a dual Israeli-U.S. national, was transiting through Moscow's airport several months ago on her way back to Israel from India.

Customs officials found 9 grams of marijuana in her suitcase, and she was arrested for drug possession. Several weeks later, the charges were increased to attempted drug smuggling.

Shortly after Issachar’s arrest, the Russians started raising her case in connection to Borkov's. That's according to Israeli officials who say Israel concluded Russia's intelligence and security services were driving the effort.

Behind the scenes

At some point over the summer, the Russians formally proposed the prisoner swap, Israeli officials say. The Israelis rejected it for two reasons:

First, it would be very hard to approve such a deal legally.

Second, because they didn’t want to reject a U.S. extradition request tied to alleged Russian cyber crimes.

In late August, the Israeli supreme court approved Borkov’s extradition to the U.S.

Two weeks later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The proposed Russian deal was discussed, the Israeli officials say, and Netanyahu stressed to Putin that the punishment sought by Russian prosecutors for Issachar was disproportionate.

Netanyahu stressed to Putin that even if he wanted to make such a deal, the supreme court's ruling made it impossible.

The latest: Netanyahu and Putin discussed the issue again in a phone call earlier this week but no progress was made.