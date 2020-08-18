1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"

CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday clashed with MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a Trump supporter, for promoting oleandrin, an unproven therapeutic treatment for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Lindell and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson both have financial stakes in the company that develops oleandrin and would profit if the treatment is sold widely. It's part of a pattern in which entrepreneurs, often without rigorous vetting, push unproven products to Trump — knowing their sales pitches might catch his eye, Axios's Jonathan Swan writes.

Of note: When pressed by Cooper, Lindell could not provide details or evidence of a peer-reviewed study he referred to that would support his claims.

What they're saying:

Lindell: "Well, you know, I was contacted on Easter Sunday ... I told the whole country to pray for the answer for this pandemic and this great administration has had me anything I hear out there, whether it be good sanitizers or cures or anything to bring it back to the task force. So this guy called me on Easter Sunday and said he had an answer to the virus and I reached out to my friend Secretary Carson, who's on the task force, and he is a doctor and he looked into it, got everything from the company, and he said this is the real deal. It's been tested by over 1,000 people to be safe..."

Cooper: "Wait a minute, sir. Stop, stop. There's no public peer-reviewed studies about this."

Lindell: "Yeah, there is. Yeah, there is."

Lindell defended his support for the treatment, claiming he's given it to friends and family members and it "saved their lives."

  • "I do what Jesus has me do," he told Cooper.
  • "You think Jesus wants you out here promoting remedies that ... [have] never been tested?" Cooper asked.

Later in the interview, Cooper asked "...How are you different than a snake oil salesman? You have no medical background, there's no evidence of this substance ... it hasn't been tested in animals or humans."

Flashback: Asked about oleandrin Monday, Trump told reporters, “We’ll look at it.” 

  • The president previously touted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, as a possible coronavirus cure even though it had not been federally approved to treat COVID-19.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democrats are significantly more concerned than Republicans about the safety of in-person voting and traditional door-to-door campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: Democrats are consistently more worried about the coronavirus than Republicans; they rate almost every specific activity or situation as riskier than Republicans do. And that very much includes politics, according to our latest survey.

Birx: "I wish that when we went into lockdown, we looked like Italy"

Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, speaks after a June briefing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, told reporters Monday she would have liked to have seen the U.S. introduce stricter restrictions like Italy did to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What she's saying: "I wish that when we went into lockdown, we looked like Italy," she said. "When Italy locked down, I mean, people weren't allowed out of their houses, they couldn't come out but once every two weeks to buy groceries for one hour and they had to have a certificate that said they were allowed. Americans don't react well to that kind of prohibition."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

