Musk and Warren trade barbs over taxes

Combination images of Elon Musk and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Elon Musk called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen" on Tuesday after the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Time Magazine naming the billionaire Tesla CEO as its 2021 Person of the Year.

Driving the news: Warren tweeted after Musk was announced by Time Monday, "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Musk retorted in a tweet to Warren saying, "Stop projecting!"

  • "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk continued.
  • "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen," Musk added in another Twitter jibe, using the slang term for a white woman perceived as entitled.

Context: Musk surpassed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man earlier this year.

Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 13, 2021 - Economy & Business

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Photo: Patrick Pleul-Pool/Getty Images

Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's 2021 Person of the Year.

Driving the news: "Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too," said Time CEO and editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal in a press release.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Lucid Motors CEO blasts Elon Musk for Tesla "revisionism"

Former top Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson — now CEO of rival Lucid Motors — tells "Axios on HBO" that Elon Musk is guilty of “historical revisionism” for downplaying Rawlinson's role in developing the Tesla Model S.

Why it matters: The rivalry between the two companies is intense. Tesla has dominated the global market for electric vehicles for a decade. But Lucid's debut model, with an unprecedented 520-mile driving range, represents a real threat.

Andrew SolenderSarah Mucha
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress

Mark Meadows Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted late Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: Meadows is the third person to face a recommendation for contempt proceedings from the committee. His place as one of the ex-president‘s top aides on Jan. 6, makes him a key target in the investigation.

