Elon Musk called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Senator Karen" on Tuesday after the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at Time Magazine naming the billionaire Tesla CEO as its 2021 Person of the Year.

Driving the news: Warren tweeted after Musk was announced by Time Monday, "Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Musk retorted in a tweet to Warren saying, "Stop projecting!"

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk continued.

"Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen," Musk added in another Twitter jibe, using the slang term for a white woman perceived as entitled.

Context: Musk surpassed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man earlier this year.

Warren has been pushing in Congress for new taxes on the assets of America's wealthiest individuals.

