Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Music sounds like money to Wall Street

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wall Street and music’s love affair has reached a fever pitch.

Why it matters: Artists and investors are finding it mutually beneficial to trade song rights in exchange for large payouts.

Catch up quick: John Legend is the latest example.

  • An affiliate of private equity firm KKR bought a 50% stake in Legend’s copyrights and royalties rights, according to a regulatory filing.
  • At 43, Legend is younger than many of the artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan who have recently struck mega deals as part of estate planning — a signal that younger artists will follow suit. 

The backdrop: The value of music catalogs has skyrocketed alongside the consumption of digital media.

  • The combination makes it a win-win for musicians who want to cash in just as investors are hungry to turn songwriters and their tunes into predictable returns.
  • COVID has added another reason to sell: Seasoned musicians whose opportunities for live music revenue are limited due to lack of tours have turned to the sales as a way to plan for their futures. 

What they’re saying: "Artists [are increasingly] looking for ways to diversify their wealth," Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, tells Axios.

The bottom line: There has never been a better time for musicians who have reached a certain point in their careers to sell, Larry Miller, director of music business at NYU Steinhardt, tells Axios.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

John Legend sells music catalog to KKR and BMG

John Legend performing in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in February 2020.

John Legend sold his existing music catalog, including royalty rights, to KKR and record label BMG, as first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Axios.

Why it's the BFD: 43-year-old Legend is the first "midcareer" artist to do one of these deals, which typically are done by those closer to their twilights (or by the estates of those who've died).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezKristal Dixon
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced to life

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A judge on Friday sentenced the three white men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, with Travis and Gregory McMichael receiving life without parole and William “Roddie” Bryan receiving life with the possibility of parole.

Driving the news: Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and shot dead while running in February 2020. Prosecutors only pursued the case after a video of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking national anger.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open — COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine— Protection from prior infection significantly reduced against Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID — The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow