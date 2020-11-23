Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said Sunday that "it is time to begin the full and formal transition process" and called Trump's attempts to overturn President-elect Biden's win "inconsistent with our democratic process."

Why it matters: Only a handful of congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden as president-elect as Trump and his campaign continue unsuccessful legal challenges in key swing states.

What she's saying: "Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair elections process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit."

"A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process."

The big picture: Trump and his campaign are seeking to discredit election tallies in states that flipped to Biden this cycle as the president has engaged in baseless and unproven claims of widespread voter fraud that affected their results.