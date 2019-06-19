4 men face murder charges for downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

4 men, 3 with "close ties to the Russian military and intelligence," will face murder charges for downing Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The crash killed 298 people. These charges are based on an investigation coordinated by the Netherlands, Ukraine, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia, the Times reports. The missile that struck the airplane "caused the worst single loss of life for civilians during a war that has continued for more than five years" — in regards to Ukraine's civil war against government forces, the Times reports.

Go deeper: Missile that took down Malaysia Air flight belonged to Russian brigade