George Nader, a key witness in the Mueller investigation, is among eight people indicted on campaign finance charges related to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and others, per unsealed documents, CNN reported Wednesday.

Details: The Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday that Nader, 60, a lobbyist with ties to President Trump, is, among other things, accused of conspiring with co-accused Allied Wallet CEO Ahmad "Andy" Khawaja "to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with" a 2016 presidential candidate without revealing the true source.