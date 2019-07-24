House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN Tuesday former Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn't have to comply with a Justice Department letter stating he "must remain within the boundaries" of his Russia report during congressional testimony.

The big picture: The letter directed Mueller to "not go beyond" his report during testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees Wednesday. Nadler told CNN the letter was "incredibly arrogant." "He doesn’t work for them, and that letter asks things that are beyond the power of the agency to ask even if he still worked for them," he said.

