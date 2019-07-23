A senior Justice Department official wrote to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Monday, telling him that his upcoming congressional testimony should "not go beyond" his report on the Russia investigation, Fox News first reported.

The big picture: Mueller is due to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The letter, signed by Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer, states that Mueller "must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege."

