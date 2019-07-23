New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

DOJ to Mueller: Testimony should stay within boundaries of Russia report

: Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation on May 29, 2019 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A senior Justice Department official wrote to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Monday, telling him that his upcoming congressional testimony should "not go beyond" his report on the Russia investigation, Fox News first reported.

The big picture: Mueller is due to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The letter, signed by Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer, states that Mueller "must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege."

