Mozilla to offer paid VPN for Windows and Android

Mozilla announced Wednesday it's offering a virtual private network service for Windows and Android.

Why it matters: The move comes as the Firefox maker looks to expand its business, drawing on its reputation for security and privacy.

The service will cost $4.99 per month, with no long-term contract required.

It will initially be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other countries this fall.

What they're saying: Mozilla said its VPN uses a more modern engine, making it faster than rivals' offerings, and also played up that it isn't looking to collect user data.