Mozilla to offer paid VPN for Windows and Android

Mozilla announced Wednesday it's offering a virtual private network service for Windows and Android.
Why it matters: The move comes as the Firefox maker looks to expand its business, drawing on its reputation for security and privacy.
- The service will cost $4.99 per month, with no long-term contract required.
- It will initially be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other countries this fall.
What they're saying: Mozilla said its VPN uses a more modern engine, making it faster than rivals' offerings, and also played up that it isn't looking to collect user data.
- "We don't partner with third-party analytics platforms who want to build a profile of what you do online," Mozilla said, adding that it doesn't keep user data logs and sticks to its Data Privacy Principles.