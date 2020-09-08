1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why China matters to the movie industry

Data: PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020–2024; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mainland China is expected to remain the second-largest global cinema market both in admissions terms and in box office revenue through 2024, per PwC.

The state of play: Prior to the pandemic, PwC estimated that China would overtake the U.S. box office this year. Mainland China already has the most movie screens of any country in the world and continues to grow despite the pandemic.

Yes, but: China brought in roughly $2 billion in ticket sales for Hollywood films last year, per PwC, but that revenue was split in favor of the Chinese, with U.S. studios receiving only a 25% share.

Go deeper: Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 1, 2020 - Podcasts

China's grip on Hollywood

As China's box office continues to grow and eventually eclipse the U.S. film market, Hollywood producers are bending over backwards to try to appease the Chinese government.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
2 hours ago - World

Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

The World Premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

This weekend, Disney revealed that some scenes from its live action remake of the 1998 animated classic "Mulan" were filmed in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against indigenous minorities.

Why it matters: The riches promised by China's massive domestic film market are buying the silence — and even complicity — of one of America's most powerful entertainment empires.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow