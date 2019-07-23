The Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise

The big picture: Seven years ago, Manchester United was the world's only pro sports franchise worth more than $2 billion. Today, every franchise in the top 50 is now worth at least $2 billion.
Other takeaways:
NFL is king: The Cowboys ($5 billion) top the list and are one of a whopping 26 NFL franchises in the top 50. No other sport has more than nine.
NBA rising: In 2012, the Lakers and Knicks were the only NBA teams in the top 50. Today, there are nine: Knicks (5), Lakers (8), Warriors (9), Bulls (19), Celtics (22), Nets (37), Rockets (38), Mavericks (43), Clippers (44).
MLB's big three: The Yankees (up three spots to No. 2), Dodgers (up four spots to No. 10) and Red Sox (up seven spots to No. 12) all climbed the charts.
NHL is missing: There are no NHL teams in the top 50. The Rangers ($1.55 billion) were the closest to making the cut, coming in at No. 72.
Soccer has giants. Soccer is the only sport with three teams in the top six: Real Madrid (3), Barcelona (4) and Manchester United (6).