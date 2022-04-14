The most valuable MLB franchises

Data: Sportico; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The average MLB franchise is now worth $2.31 billion, up 5% from 2021, according to Sportico's latest valuations.

State of play: That uptick in value is largely due to post-lockout labor peace and new revenue opportunities with an expanded postseason and jersey patches (coming in 2023).

The behemoth: The Yankees are valued at $7.01 billion, making them the most valuable team across all global sports leagues.

Trending down: The Orioles (-4%) and Marlins (-5%) are the only two teams to fall in value.

What to watch: The Nationals, who are exploring a sale, are valued at $2.23 billion. That includes the team's 24% stake in MASN, its regional sports network.