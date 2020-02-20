Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in a $13 billion deal

Morgan Stanley is planning to buy E*Trade Financial Corp. in a $13 billion all stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reports, with plans to acquire the company known for helping everyday Americans manage their money.

Why it matters: The deal, which would be the largest by a major American bank since the financial crisis, signals Morgan Stanley‘s desire to bulk up in wealth management.

Morgan Stanely will be paying $58.74 a share in stock for E*Trade, according to a press release from Morgan Stanley.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

E*Trade will be bringing more than 8 million users and $3.1 trillion in client money once the deal closes.

The big picture: E*Trade has been in a state of limbo since November when its major competitors Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. merged, raising questions about whether E*Trade would be able to survive on its own, per the Journal.

