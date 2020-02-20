50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in a $13 billion deal

Axios

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley is planning to buy E*Trade Financial Corp. in a $13 billion all stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reports, with plans to acquire the company known for helping everyday Americans manage their money.

Why it matters: The deal, which would be the largest by a major American bank since the financial crisis, signals Morgan Stanley‘s desire to bulk up in wealth management.

  • Morgan Stanely will be paying $58.74 a share in stock for E*Trade, according to a press release from Morgan Stanley.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • E*Trade will be bringing more than 8 million users and $3.1 trillion in client money once the deal closes.

The big picture: E*Trade has been in a state of limbo since November when its major competitors Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. merged, raising questions about whether E*Trade would be able to survive on its own, per the Journal.

Stef W. Kight

Illegal border crossings continue to fall as U.S. enforces asylum agreements

A Honduran migrant climbs on the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Tijuana in 2018. Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

The number of attempted illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell for the eighth straight month in January to 36,679, Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last year’s border crisis largely consisted of Central American families and children attempting to reach the U.S., but over the last few months, the Trump administration has begun implementing asylum agreements with those nations. That has allowed immigration officials to deport asylum seekers to Central American countries that are not their home.

Ben Geman

A stronger Tesla returns to the spotlight for Q4 earnings

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla's Q4 earnings report will come Wednesday as the volatile Silicon Valley electric automaker's stock is near all-time highs with a recent run of positive news, including record 2019 deliveries and the recent launch of its Chinese factory.

Why it matters: Tesla is arguably the most important corporate actor in the movement of electric vehicles toward the mainstream, even as new manufacturers emerge and legacy automakers roll out new models.

Rebecca Falconer

China to cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and President Trump at the White House on Jan. 15. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

China will halve tariffs on about $75 billion of imports from the U.S., effective Feb. 14, the country's finance ministry said in statements posted to its website Thursday.

Why it matters: This is another sign of tensions easing in the prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China that's brought major uncertainty to the markets and hurt the U.S. manufacturing industry and farmers.

