Six of the biggest U.S. banks have weaknesses in their crisis plans

What the Fed found: The following banks have shortcomings or weaknesses in their ability to reliably produce data needed to execute their living wills in stressed conditions:

Bank of America

Bank of New York Mellon

Citigroup

Morgan Stanley

State Street

Wells Fargo

Yes, but: The Federal Reserve did not find shortcomings in plans from Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Chase. Shortcomings are not as serious as outright "deficiencies," which could result in "more stringent capital and liquidity requirements," the Wall Street Journal reports.

"Fed officials have grown increasingly confident that big U.S. banks are safer than they were in 2008, when the financial crisis exposed significant weaknesses in their risk management," per the WSJ.

The bank regulators also noted on Tuesday that Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs have successfully addressed previous shortcomings outlined in 2017.

What's next: Each of the six banks with shortcomings or weaknesses must submit a plan to address the issues to the Fed and the FDIC by March 31.

