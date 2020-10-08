Morgan Stanley on Thursday announced an agreement to buy Boston-based investment manager Eaton Vance for $7 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: This solidifies the idea that Morgan Stanley views acquisition as its best path to predictable growth, as it comes just days after completing a $13 billion deal for E*Trade.

Details: Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833x per share in Morgan Stanley common stock, working out to around $56.50 per share (38% premium on yesterday's closing price).

The deal would add more than $500 million to Morgan Stanley Investment Management's AUM, bringing the combined total to $1.2 trillion.

The bottom line, via Axios' Felix Salmon: James Gorman is bringing M&A back to the bulge bracket. It's been a while.