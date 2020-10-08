1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Morgan Stanley agrees to $7 billion deal to buy Eaton Vance

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Morgan Stanley on Thursday announced an agreement to buy Boston-based investment manager Eaton Vance for $7 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: This solidifies the idea that Morgan Stanley views acquisition as its best path to predictable growth, as it comes just days after completing a $13 billion deal for E*Trade.

Details: Eaton Vance shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833x per share in Morgan Stanley common stock, working out to around $56.50 per share (38% premium on yesterday's closing price).

  • The deal would add more than $500 million to Morgan Stanley Investment Management's AUM, bringing the combined total to $1.2 trillion.

The bottom line, via Axios' Felix Salmon: James Gorman is bringing M&A back to the bulge bracket. It's been a while.

Go deeper

Axios
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she would not agree to a standalone bill to assist the airline industry without a broader relief package that addresses public health, unemployment, and aid for state and local governments.

Why it matters: Despite Trump formally ending bipartisan negotiations for stimulus legislation via tweet on Tuesday, the president and his White House representatives were still hoping for a standalone airline bailout.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
1 hour ago - Science

Trying to prevent cancer cells from metastasizing

A signal between breast cancer cells could be a target for new drugs to block the cells from clustering, migrating and metastasizing, researchers said in early findings published in Cell last week.

Why it matters: Metastatic tumors kill nearly 43,000 people from breast cancer, 33,000 from prostate cancer and 135,720 from lung cancer in the U.S. every year. Scientists are seeking ways to prevent a person's cancer from spreading to other organs and becoming more deadly.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The gig economy is on the ballot

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Prop 22 is shaping up to be California's most expensive ballot question ever, and its outcome could upend a gig economy business model that's attracted hundreds of billions of investment dollars.

The state of play: Prop 22, supported by such companies as DoorDash and Uber, is favored in most recent polling. But it's no sure bet, due to a large chunk of still undecided voters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow