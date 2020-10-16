In an attempt to reach young Black voters where they already consume media, More Than A Vote — the voting rights group led by LeBron James and other Black athletes — will debut a new series on "NBA 2KTV" today, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Instead of producing PSA-style videos and relying on traditional news networks, More Than A Vote will reach potential voters when they login to play "NBA 2K21," the latest edition of the top-selling video game franchise.

"2KTV" is the show within the "NBA 2K" video game series.

Each episode blends the personal story of the interviewee with historical context to educate gamers on why they should make a plan to vote.

The series is produced in partnership with James' entertainment brand, SpringHill Co.

Episode 1 features ESPN analyst and More Than A Vote member Maria Taylor, who chronicles her own experiences witnessing voter suppression.

Episode 2 features Atlanta Hawks star and More Than A Vote member Trae Young. "I'd just turned 18 during the last presidential election, and I didn't fully grasp how important it was to exercise my right to vote," says Young. "This time I understand what's at stake."

The big picture: This is the latest effort to appeal to millennials and Gen Z voters, who make up more than one-third of the U.S. electorate.

In 2016, while 88% of Americans aged 18 to 30 intended to vote, only 43% of them did, according to data from the American National Election Studies.

