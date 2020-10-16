31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: More Than A Vote targets young voters on "NBA 2K21"

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Courtesy: More Than A Vote

In an attempt to reach young Black voters where they already consume media, More Than A Vote — the voting rights group led by LeBron James and other Black athletes — will debut a new series on "NBA 2KTV" today, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Instead of producing PSA-style videos and relying on traditional news networks, More Than A Vote will reach potential voters when they login to play "NBA 2K21," the latest edition of the top-selling video game franchise.

  • "2KTV" is the show within the "NBA 2K" video game series.
  • Each episode blends the personal story of the interviewee with historical context to educate gamers on why they should make a plan to vote.
  • The series is produced in partnership with James' entertainment brand, SpringHill Co.

Episode 1 features ESPN analyst and More Than A Vote member Maria Taylor, who chronicles her own experiences witnessing voter suppression.

  • Episode 2 features Atlanta Hawks star and More Than A Vote member Trae Young. "I'd just turned 18 during the last presidential election, and I didn't fully grasp how important it was to exercise my right to vote," says Young. "This time I understand what's at stake."

The big picture: This is the latest effort to appeal to millennials and Gen Z voters, who make up more than one-third of the U.S. electorate.

Stef W. Kight
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

College Reaction poll: More college students would protest Trump win

Data: College Reaction/Axios Poll; Note: 3.3% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Six in 10 college students say they'll shame friends who can vote but don't — and four in 10 plan to engage in protests if President Trump wins reelection, a new College Reaction survey for Axios finds.

Why it matters: These measures of intensity bolster findings from several recent surveys that suggest the election may draw higher than normal turnout from young voters, boosting Joe Biden's prospects — and fueling mass demonstrations if Trump prevails.

Orion Rummler
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Judiciary to vote on Amy Coney Barrett confirmation next week

Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 14 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination will move forward with a committee vote on Oct. 22, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Thursday, following standard procedure.

The big picture: Senate Republicans have said they plan to confirm Barrett with a full floor vote before Election Day — only 12 days after the committee vote.

Maria Arias
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

50% of Americans expect to know who won within a day or two of Election Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

82% of voters from both parties say it is at least somewhat important to know who won the presidential election within a day or two of Election Day, yet only half expressed confidence that this will happen, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Why it matters: The 2020 election is expected to set records for the number of mail-in ballots cast due to the pandemic. Depending on the margins in key swing states, it's possible that the winner of the election will not be known until mail-in ballots are counted.

