Courtesy: More Than A Vote
In an attempt to reach young Black voters where they already consume media, More Than A Vote — the voting rights group led by LeBron James and other Black athletes — will debut a new series on "NBA 2KTV" today, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Instead of producing PSA-style videos and relying on traditional news networks, More Than A Vote will reach potential voters when they login to play "NBA 2K21," the latest edition of the top-selling video game franchise.
- "2KTV" is the show within the "NBA 2K" video game series.
- Each episode blends the personal story of the interviewee with historical context to educate gamers on why they should make a plan to vote.
- The series is produced in partnership with James' entertainment brand, SpringHill Co.
Episode 1 features ESPN analyst and More Than A Vote member Maria Taylor, who chronicles her own experiences witnessing voter suppression.
- Episode 2 features Atlanta Hawks star and More Than A Vote member Trae Young. "I'd just turned 18 during the last presidential election, and I didn't fully grasp how important it was to exercise my right to vote," says Young. "This time I understand what's at stake."
The big picture: This is the latest effort to appeal to millennials and Gen Z voters, who make up more than one-third of the U.S. electorate.
- In 2016, while 88% of Americans aged 18 to 30 intended to vote, only 43% of them did, according to data from the American National Election Studies.
