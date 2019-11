The other side: Among those who disapprove of the job Trump is doing (467 respondents), 70% say there's nothing the president could do to gain their support.

The big picture: 43% of all respondents in the Monmouth poll approve of Trump's job, versus 51% who disapprove. 41% approved in the same poll in September, while 53% disapproved.

On impeachment, 44% responded "yes" when asked if Trump "should be impeached and compelled to leave the Presidency," versus 51% who said "no."

Methodology: The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 with a national random sample of 908 adults age 18 and older. The margin of error for the total sample is ± 3.3.

Editor's note: This piece was clarified to show the sample sizes for each question.