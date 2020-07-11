13 mins ago - Sports

Charge of "money grab" by college football

Mike Allen, author of AM

Clemson football players lead a "March for Change" protest past Tillman Hall on June 13. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the past two days, 73 college football games were scrapped because of the virus, from marquee matchups like Oregon-Ohio State to storied rivalries like USC-Notre Dame. The Pac-12 joined the Big 10 in announcing they'll play only in-conference this fall, AP reports.

Why it matters: A conference-only schedule lets schools cut down on travel and other expenses at a time when athletic departments are facing massive budget constraints.

The big picture: All eyes are now on the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — the rest of the Power Five conferences— to see if more games will be shelved.

  • Hundreds of games have already been canceled, suspended or pushed to the spring semester at lower tiers of college football.

Between the lines: Most of the canceled football games in the Pac-12 and Big Ten are unglamorous matchups against small schools counting on big payouts to keep their athletic budgets afloat when they are already facing ugly bottom lines.

Kendall Baker
Jul 10, 2020 - Sports

Big Ten's conference-only move could spur a regionalized college sports season

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will move all fall sports to a conference-only schedule.

Why it matters: This will have a snowball effect on the rest of the country, and could force all Power 5 conferences to follow suit, resulting in a regionalized fall sports season.

Marisa Fernandez
Jul 10, 2020 - Sports

Blumenthal calls on colleges to cancel fall sports

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Friday called on major college athletic conferences to cancel their fall sports to ensure athletes' safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hartford Courant reports.

Why it matters: It's one of the first interventions from a prominent politician on the topic — and it comes after the Ivy League's move to pause fall sports and the Big Ten's decision to keep its competitions conference-only.

Kendall Baker
Jul 9, 2020 - Sports

College sports stare down a coronavirus-driven disaster in the fall

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wednesday was the worst day in college sports since March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Driving the news: The Ivy League announced that it will cancel all fall sports and will not consider resuming sports until Jan. 1, 2021 — and Stanford is permanently cutting 11 of its 36 varsity sports to help offset a projected $70 million, pandemic-fueled deficit.

