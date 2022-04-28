Moderna seeks emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young children

Moderna on Thursday submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to under 6 years of age.

Why it matters: Young children have been largely unprotected throughout the pandemic. The FDA's approval could ultimately permit them to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The big picture: Moderna said last month its COVID-19 vaccine for children — which consists of two 25-microgram doses — generated a strong immune response in children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Efficacy was 43.7% for children ages 6 months to 2 years and 37.5% in children ages 2 to 6, clinical trial data showed.

"The majority of cases were mild, and no severe COVID-19 disease was observed in either age group," the drugmaker said last month.

Driving the news: "We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna also said Thursday that it is evaluating booster doses for children, including those ages 6 months to under 6 years.

