Moderna says vaccine for kids under 6 generates strong immune response
Moderna said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages six months to five years.
Driving the news: Two 25-microgram doses of the vaccine produced a similar antibody response in young children as two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25, according to a statement.
- "This interim analysis showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in both age groups," Moderna said.
- The drugmaker also said that the majority of side effects for the approximately 6,900 children in the trials were "mild or moderate."
- Efficacy was 43.7% for children ages six months to two years and 37.5% in children ages two to six, per the statement.
- "The majority of cases were mild, and no severe COVID-19 disease was observed in either age group," the drugmaker said.
State of play: Moderna said it plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.
- "Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
- Moderna also announced that it has initiated submission for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages six to 11 years old.
