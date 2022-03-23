Skip to main content
31 mins ago - Health

Moderna says vaccine for kids under 6 generates strong immune response

Erin Doherty
Dosage of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being prepared to give to patients.
Dosage of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being prepared to give to patients in El Monte, California. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Moderna said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages six months to five years.

Driving the news: Two 25-microgram doses of the vaccine produced a similar antibody response in young children as two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25, according to a statement.

  • "This interim analysis showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in both age groups," Moderna said.
  • The drugmaker also said that the majority of side effects for the approximately 6,900 children in the trials were "mild or moderate."
  • Efficacy was 43.7% for children ages six months to two years and 37.5% in children ages two to six, per the statement.
  • "The majority of cases were mild, and no severe COVID-19 disease was observed in either age group," the drugmaker said.

State of play: Moderna said it plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.

  • "Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.
  • Moderna also announced that it has initiated submission for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages six to 11 years old.

Go deeper: The kids' vaccine dilemma

Go deeper