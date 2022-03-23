Moderna says vaccine for kids under 6 generates strong immune response

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Moderna said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages six months to five years.

Driving the news: Two 25-microgram doses of the vaccine produced a similar antibody response in young children as two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25, according to a statement.

"This interim analysis showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in both age groups," Moderna said.

The drugmaker also said that the majority of side effects for the approximately 6,900 children in the trials were "mild or moderate."

Efficacy was 43.7% for children ages six months to two years and 37.5% in children ages two to six, per the statement.

"The majority of cases were mild, and no severe COVID-19 disease was observed in either age group," the drugmaker said.

State of play: Moderna said it plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna also announced that it has initiated submission for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages six to 11 years old.

