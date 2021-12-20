Sign up for our daily briefing

Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron

A health care worker preparing a dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine in Germany on December. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine protects against the Omicron variant of the virus more effectively than a two-dose regimen.

Why it matters: Omicron has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this new strain of the coronavirus.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech also said earlier this month that their booster doses produce stronger immunity against the variant than just two shots.

By the numbers: Moderna said a booster dose of 50 micrograms, roughly half of what is administered during the first two doses, increased the level of antibodies present by roughly 37-fold.

  • A booster dose of 100 micrograms increased the level of antibodies present by about 83-fold.

What they're saying: "To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an Omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Go deeper: The United Kingdom's Omicron warning for America

Erin Doherty
Dec 18, 2021 - Health

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

Ivana SaricRebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID

Combination images of Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced separately Sunday that they've tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Both Warren and Booker in Twitter posts reported mild symptoms and spoke of their gratitude of being fully vaccinated against the virus and having booster shots and advocated for others to do the same, as U.S. health officials warn of a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode — Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
