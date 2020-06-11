2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again" over coronavirus

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC Thursday that shutting down the economy again to stop the spread of the coronavirus is not an option.

Why it matters: The comment came as stocks opened much lower Thursday amid fears that infections are spiking again in states that have reopened. Mnuchin said the country "learned a lot” from the first shutdown, which he said caused significant damage even if it helped slow the spread of the virus.

  • Mnuchin said he is ready to ask Congress for additional money if needed, after telling the Senate at a hearing Wednesday that the U.S. will "definitely" need another bipartisan stimulus package to prop up certain vulnerable industries.

What he's saying: “We can’t shut down the economy again. I think we’ve learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage,” Mnuchin told Jim Cramer on “Squawk on the Street.” 

  • “And not just economic damage, but there are other areas and we’ve talked about this: medical problems and everything else that get put on hold. I think it was very prudent what the president did, but I think we’ve learned a lot.”
  • “We have the Fed program, we have Main Street [lending program], which is going to be now up and running, and we’re prepared to go back to Congress for more money to support the American worker. So we’re going to get everybody back to work. That’s my No. 1 job working with the president and we’re going to do that.”

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Black Lives Matter protests during the coronavirus pandemic are "completely unacceptable" and he called for "selfish" demonstrators to be charged for breaching health orders, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Zoom in: Morrison made the comments hours after it was announced a man in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne who attended a protest last weekend tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,409,132 — Total deaths: 417,377 — Total recoveries — 3,487,473Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,000,600 — Total deaths: 112,925 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. Treatment: Regeneron starts human trials for antibody drugs.
  5. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million in the United States late Wednesday.

The big picture: Some states, including Florida, Texas, Oregon and Arizona, have already reported spikes in cases, partially attributed to increased testing.

