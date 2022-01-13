Sign up for our daily briefing

Latinos y MLK Jr.

Russell Contreras

Exhibition of Martin Luther King Jr "A dream of equality" at the Museo Memoria y Tolerancia in Mexico City. Photo: Miguel Tovar/LatinContent via Getty Images

The family of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is asking the public not to celebrate the civil activist on MLK Day as Congress stalls on national voting rights protections for Black, Native American and Latino voters.

Why it matters: The King family and other civil rights advocates today see access to the ballot as equally important to all people of color.

Driving the news: Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios' Alayna Treene.

  • The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to bypass Senate procedures blocking their agenda.
  • But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms. That lack of movement has angered the King family.

Flashback: King began working with Mexican American civil rights leaders in Texas and California a few months before his assassination. He was trying to organize the Poor People's March.

  • At a gathering of Latino and Black leaders in Atlanta to plan the march, King met figures like Reies Lopez Tijerina, but he kept confusing Mexican Americans and Puerto Ricans, Iowa State history professor Brian D. Behnken said.
  • Maria Varela, a Mexican American photographer and activist with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, said King and other Black leaders at the time didn't know much about the discrimination and racial violence Latinos also faced.

What they're saying: "It is of profound importance that King would not allow the Latino farm workers to be pitted against Black workers or the larger civil rights movement," The Rev. William Barber, of the Poor People's Campaign, told Axios.

  • "In 1966, King sent a telegram to (farm worker union leader Cesar) Chavez saying ‘our separate struggles are really one – a struggle for freedom, for dignity and for humanity.'"

Don't forget: The Poor People's Campaign, co-chaired by Barber, is modeled after Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 Poor People's March and seeks to organize low-income Black, white, Asian American, Latino and Native American residents.

  • The Poor People’s Campaign is planning a "Mass Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls" on June 18.

Go deeper: House passes voting rights bill setting up Senate showdown

Go deeper

Hope King, author of Closer
Jan 12, 2022 - Economy & Business

Exclusive: King Center partners with Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative

This April 29, 2018 photo shows the tomb where Martin Luther King, Jr., and his wife Coretta Scott King are interred in Atlanta at the King Center. (Photo: AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Goldman Sachs is helping to relaunch a youth leadership program run by the King Center, Axios is first to report.

  • The new partnership, announced today, is part of the investment firm’s $10 billion, 10-year effort to close the economic gap that Black women continue to face.

Why it matters: Goldman Sachs launched its One Million Black Women initiative last March in response to a national outcry for companies and individuals to do more to reverse racial injustices. 

  • Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King founded the King Center in Atlanta following the assassination of her husband Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote nonviolent social change.

Details: The King Center’s Beloved Community Leadership Academy is designed to help 13- to 18-year-olds develop leadership skills and character, while learning about nonviolent strategies that can lead to societal change. 

  • Through the partnership, the program will also create a cohort of Black girls from across the country who can participate in programs related to One Million Black Women and access mentorship.

What they’re saying: “By lifting up Black women and girls everywhere, we can not only honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., but also create a more dynamic and inclusive economy,” said David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. 

The big picture: The inequities affecting a demographic group which makes up more than 6% of the U.S. population has held the country back from meeting its economic potential, S&P Global U.S. chief economist Beth Ann Bovino told Axios executive editor Aja Whitaker-Moore

  • The pandemic has also exacerbated the gap.
  • The latest example: While the unemployment rate for U.S. workers fell in December, the percentage of Black women who were unemployed grew to 6.2% from 4.9% in November — the only gender and racial group to experience an increase.
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Go deeper
Emma Hurt
Jan 12, 2022 - Axios Atlanta

Biden's takes his full-court press on voting to Georgia

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Another day, another political spotlight on Georgia.

Driving the news: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris chose Atlanta as the backdrop for their full-court press on the U.S. Senate to pass Democratic voting bills, even if it means changing the chamber's rules to do it.

Go deeper