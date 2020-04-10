MLB team valuations have risen yet again, capping a decade of growth during which the average team's value has increased four-fold, per Forbes.

Why it matters: With team profits also reaching record highs — an average of $50 million per team for a 25% increase YoY — the league is confident it will be able to weather whatever economic downturn a shortened season might cause.

By the numbers:

$5 billion: The Yankees remain the most valuable team in the league (second only to the Cowboys' $5.5 billion across all sports).

The Yankees remain the most valuable team in the league (second only to the Cowboys' $5.5 billion across all sports). 9% growth: The Yankees, Nationals ... and Orioles (?!) led the pack, each posting a 9% increase in valuation YoY.

The Yankees, Nationals ... and Orioles (?!) led the pack, each posting a 9% increase in valuation YoY. 5 teams saw their value remain unchanged compared to last year (Diamondbacks, Tigers, Indians, Athletics and Royals).

saw their value remain unchanged compared to last year (Diamondbacks, Tigers, Indians, Athletics and Royals). Just 2 teams saw their value decrease (Pirates by 1%, Marlins by 2%).

One mind-blowing stat: If you take away just one nugget from this piece, let it be this. In 2013, 11 of 30 MLB teams failed to turn a profit. This year, the Marlins were the lone team to stake that unfortunate claim (they lost $6 million).

The bottom line: Baseball, like all sports, is going to take a major hit during these unprecedented times. But thanks to a decade of growth, and three major, national media deals that will increase by up to 50% in 2022, it will be back in a big way — whenever that may be.