MLB teams are more valuable than ever

Kendall Baker
Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

MLB team valuations have risen yet again, capping a decade of growth during which the average team's value has increased four-fold, per Forbes.

Why it matters: With team profits also reaching record highs — an average of $50 million per team for a 25% increase YoY — the league is confident it will be able to weather whatever economic downturn a shortened season might cause.

By the numbers:

  • $5 billion: The Yankees remain the most valuable team in the league (second only to the Cowboys' $5.5 billion across all sports).
  • 9% growth: The Yankees, Nationals ... and Orioles (?!) led the pack, each posting a 9% increase in valuation YoY.
  • 5 teams saw their value remain unchanged compared to last year (Diamondbacks, Tigers, Indians, Athletics and Royals).
  • Just 2 teams saw their value decrease (Pirates by 1%, Marlins by 2%).

One mind-blowing stat: If you take away just one nugget from this piece, let it be this. In 2013, 11 of 30 MLB teams failed to turn a profit. This year, the Marlins were the lone team to stake that unfortunate claim (they lost $6 million).

The bottom line: Baseball, like all sports, is going to take a major hit during these unprecedented times. But thanks to a decade of growth, and three major, national media deals that will increase by up to 50% in 2022, it will be back in a big way — whenever that may be.

