The push to bring baseball to Nashville

Nashville's skyline. Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

MLB wants to eventually expand to 32 teams, and Nashville, Tennessee, has emerged as a potential landing spot.

Driving the news: The Music City Baseball group, which hopes to bring a team to Nashville through expansion or relocation, gained considerable clout Monday when former GM Dave Dombrowski joined the effort, USA Today reports.

  • The group already includes Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart.
  • What's next: The goal is to present an official expansion proposal to MLB at the 2021 Winter Meetings in Nashville.

Details: The team would be called the Nashville Stars, the first MLB club to be named after a Negro League team, and the plan is to build a privately-funded, 42,000-seat stadium in honor of Jackie Robinson.

  • They also hope to become the first MLB team to have Black ownership, and only the second in all major U.S. sports (Michael Jordan, Charlotte Hornets).

The backdrop: The Houston Oilers moved to Nashville in 1997 and later became the Tennessee Titans, while the Nashville Predators debuted in 1998. Nashville SC was the city's newest addition, staging its first MLS match in February.

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 11,856,991 — Total deaths: 544,871 — Total recoveries — 6,473,170Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,996,333 — Total deaths: 131,481 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. 🎧Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Facebook auditors say it's failing on civil rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The findings from a new civil rights audit commissioned and released by Facebook show that the tech giant repeatedly failed to address issues of hatred, bigotry and manipulation on its platform.

Why it matters: The report comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott and criticism for prioritizing freedom of speech over limiting misinformation and protecting users targeted by hate speech.

