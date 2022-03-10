Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement, ending the longest lockout in its history after a months-long labor fight, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: With the new deal, free agency starts Thursday night and players can report for spring training as early as Friday, ESPN reports.

The big picture: Long-simmering tensions between MLB and its players' union had led both sides to accuse the other of not wanting to strike a deal.