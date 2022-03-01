MLB cancels Opening Day after players, league fail to reach a deal
Major League Baseball's Opening Day, which was scheduled for March 31, will be canceled after the league and the players' association failed to reach a deal, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: It will be the first time in 27 years that regular-season games have been canceled due to a labor dispute between the two sides.
- The first two series of the season have been canceled and will not be made up, according to Manfred. Players will not be paid for missed games.
The big picture: The players and league differ in three major areas: the luxury tax, bonus pool and minimum salary, USA Today writes.
How we got here: The league made its “best and final offer” on Tuesday, but the players rejected it.
- Both sides had negotiated for over 16 hours on Monday, AP reports, and exchanged offers the next day ahead of the league-imposed 5pm ET deadline Tuesday.
- An MLB spokesperson said early Tuesday morning that the two sides had been close to a deal, USA Today reports.
- “We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,’’ an MLB spokesman said.
What they’re saying: “I had hoped against hope I wouldn’t have to have this press conference where I am going to cancel some regular-season games,” Manfred said
- “I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party," he added.
- Manfred had previously said that missing games would be "disastrous."
The other side: The MLB Players' Association said in a statement that it was "disgusted, but sadly not surprised" that the start of the season was delayed.
- "Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement," the statement said.
- The MLBPA added that the owners were trying to "break our Player fraternity," but said their effort would fail.
- "We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game."
Editor's note: This post has been updated with a comment from the MLB Players' Association.