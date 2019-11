Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that if an impeachment trial took place today, the Senate would acquit President Trump, Politico reports.

The big picture: McConnell recently claimed that impeachment would fail under his leadership in the Senate, despite acknowledging last week that he would have "no choice" but to put Trump on trial if the House approves the articles of impeachment. McConnell has indicated that such a trial would be handled quickly.