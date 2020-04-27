7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell confirms Senate will return on May 4

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed Monday that the chamber will reconvene on May 4 as it begins to consider the next coronavirus stimulus package.

The state of play: The Kentucky Republican said that senators will "modify routines" to continue their work in "in ways that are smart and safe." He argued that it was "essential" for the Senate to return if it was also essential for "doctors, nurses, health care workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers and many other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their own duty stations."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Axios

Podcast: Defining essential businesses

States are starting to reopen parts of their economies, but the initial closures weren't uniform. Dan and Axios' Courtenay Brown dig into what constitutes an "essential business," and where.

Go deeper: The randomness of essential businesses

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities began to ease coronavirus restrictions this weekend, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 967,000 people and killed over 54,900 in the United States, with 27,631 new cases and 1,126 deaths reported in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 107,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday morning.

