Mitch McConnell confirms Senate will return on May 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed Monday that the chamber will reconvene on May 4 as it begins to consider the next coronavirus stimulus package.

The state of play: The Kentucky Republican said that senators will "modify routines" to continue their work in "in ways that are smart and safe." He argued that it was "essential" for the Senate to return if it was also essential for "doctors, nurses, health care workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers and many other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their own duty stations."