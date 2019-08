What they're saying: McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement issued to news outlets the Twitter account, "Team Mitch," was locked "for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. "

"This is the problem with the speech police in America today. ... Twitter will allow the words 'Massacre Mitch' to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us."

— McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden statement

Context: Following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the hashtag "Massacre Mitch" trended on Twitter, in reference to 2 gun control bills that have stalled in the Senate.