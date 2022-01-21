Sign up for our daily briefing

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Kierra Frazier

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Capitol Hill news conference earlier this year. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters.

Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

  • McConnell's comment came after Congress failed to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
  • A McConnell spokesperson said McConnell meant to say "other Americans" not just "Americans," according to CNN.

What they're saying: Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who is Black, wrote to McConnell on Thursday, saying that his "inability to recognize us as Americans is appalling and deeply disturbing."

  • "This is 2022 and being American is not synonymous with looking or thinking like you," McEachin said. "African Americans are, in fact, American citizens deserving of our recognition, respect and equal protections under the law."
  • Rep. Bobby Rush (D- Ill.), tweeted Thursday: "African Americans ARE Americans. #MitchPlease."
  • Former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said in a Twitter post Wednesday, "I need you to understand that this is who Mitch McConnell is. Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks."
  • The Congressional Black Caucus tweeted on Thursday, "It's definitely giving #MitchPlease. African Americans are ARE Americans, 365 days a year!"
  • Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Hope King, author of Closer
Updated 42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peloton pumps its brakes

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton’s popularity is falling as swiftly as it shot up.

Why it matters: Not all pandemic habits stick around. Peloton's trajectory over the past two years exemplifies how challenging it's been for companies to gauge shifts in consumer demand — particularly in sectors heavily altered by the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump’s friends worry legal pick for N.Y. case lacks experience

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Close associates and advisers to Donald Trump tell Axios they're concerned by his decision to use a relatively inexperienced New Jersey attorney, Alina Habba, in his high-stakes legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Why it matters: A former president typically has access to the country's most prestigious experts, including lawyers. Trump has turned to the former general counsel for a parking garage company, who works from a small law office near his Bedminster, N.J., country club.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. charges 4 Belarus officials with air piracy in journalist's arrest

A Boeing 737-8AS Ryanair passenger plane from Athens, Greece, that was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, in May. Photo: Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday charged four Belarusian government officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy as part of an operation to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist.

Why it matters: Prosecutors say the officials fabricated a bomb threat aboard a Ryanair flight carrying the journalist Raman Pratasevich last May, forcing it to land in Minsk, Belarus instead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow