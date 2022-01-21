Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters.

Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

McConnell's comment came after Congress failed to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

A McConnell spokesperson said McConnell meant to say "other Americans" not just "Americans," according to CNN.

What they're saying: Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who is Black, wrote to McConnell on Thursday, saying that his "inability to recognize us as Americans is appalling and deeply disturbing."