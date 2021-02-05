Sign up for our daily briefing

Minneapolis Police Department struggles to retain officers

Photo: Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Image

The Minneapolis Police Department is down to roughly 640 active officers — 200 below 2019 levels.

Why it matters: The shortage, which comes at a time of rising crime, could hurt MPD's ability to respond to incidents, train new officers and pursue "community-oriented initiatives," Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey say.

Driving the news: More than 150 officers are on medical or other forms of extended leave — a persistent issue since the unrest and public backlash that followed George Floyd's killing — but only a handful of them are expected to ever return to work.

  • Arradondo told a City Council committee Thursday that the department needs to access more cash from a staffing reserve fund to hire and train recruits.

Flashback: Earlier City Council debates about MPD staffing hinged on whether the authorized headcount should remain in the high 800s or drop to 750. Even proponents of cuts acknowledged Thursday that the current levels could be problematic.

  • But council members also urged MPD not to compromise vetting or training standards as it increases recruiting to fill the vacancies.

What's next: Arradondo's funding request cleared the committee and heads to the full council.

Meanwhile ... three council members are pushing forward with a proposed charter amendment that would replace MPD with a new entity.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 4, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis' security plan for Derek Chauvin trial sparks fiscal fight

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Security plans for next month's trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin are starting to take shape, as lawmakers bicker over who should foot the bill.

Why it matters: Leaders say a robust law enforcement presence is needed in downtown Minneapolis to protect public safety and private property, but it could also have a big impact on the area's pandemic recovery.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
5 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Trump-COVID jobs legacy

Bureau of Labor Statistics. Axios Visuals.

The last major economic datapoint of the Trump era is out.

Driving the news: The economy ended the Trump years with an unemployment rate of 6.3%. That's a lot lower than the pandemic-induced high point of 14.8% in April, but still well above the 4.7% unemployment that Barack Obama left behind.

