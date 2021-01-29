Sign up for our daily briefing

A new proposal to overhaul the Minneapolis Police Department

The Minneapolis Police Department would be replaced with a new entity responsible for "various public safety functions" under a draft ballot measure introduced by three council members.

What's happening: The proposed charter amendment would maintain a division with police officers but remove a requirement to maintain a minimum head count based on population.

How we got here: The lawmakers who drafted the measure — Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder — were among those who vowed to "begin the process of ending" MPD following George Floyd's killing.

  • Schroeder said the revised approach will "expand our public safety toolbox," making the city "safe and equitable for all.” 

The other side: Frey told The Star Tribune he's concerned the change would "dilute accountability by having the head of public safety report" to both him and the 13-member council.

What's next: The proposal is subject to review by the council and the city's Charter Commission before appearing on the November ballot.

  • Authors say this year's timeline means the proposal can move ahead with or without the commission's support.
  • Ultimately, voters would have to sign off.

Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.

"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."
Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Poll: Mayors acknowledge police violence as a problem but are resistant to major reforms

Roughly 60% of U.S. mayors acknowledge police violence is a "problem in their communities," but 80% believe their police departments "do a good job" attracting "well-suited" officers, according to results of the 2020 Menino Survey of Mayors published Wednesday.

Why it matters: Protests against police brutality have swept the nation since last May, when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Black man, after kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The Black Lives Matter movement has since escalated calls to defund the police.

Jan 28, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

The mad dash for COVID vaccines among Minnesota seniors

Minnesota's system for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for citizens 65 and older again saw extraordinary demand this week.

By the numbers: More than 226,000 seniors entered the lottery for one of just 9,425 doses available at state pilot sites this week, MDH told Axios.

